Salam Godzilla

When the terrible 1960 earthquake hit Agadir, the local cinema Salam was showing Ishiro Honda and Terry O. Morse’s Godzilla, King of Monsters! Weirdly enough, it was also one of the few buildings to survive the tragedy. Many years later, Gilles Aubry visits the place trying to understand how the memory of the seismic event has survived and is transmitted to the new generations. Shot inside the cinema and in the surroundings of Agadir, the film is driven by an abstract soundtrack recorded on location.