Salamander

Not Available

On the planet Lotus, all is well. The reigning lord, Lord British, thinks of building a shrine or temple. The next day, as the generals and escorts prepare for the lord, the sun dies out, and is replaced by a burning, orange planet. This orange planet engulfs Lotus in light and causes havoc with the weather. Lord British then consults his advisory, an old, twin horned being. He identifies the planet as an inorganic star run by the invaders called bacterians, as told in the prophecy and seals of the planet. The weather worsens. Suddenly, a big serpent can be seen moving chaotically through magma.