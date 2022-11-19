Not Available

The art, as such, is a highly abstract concept as always depends on the sensations of people, feelings and ultimately evokes them whether they like it or not. But it is also an outlet for the artist, as it helps to abstract from their problems, to face their fears and find the solution to any problem you have and Salamandra workshop also is collected in this way different points of view through its members. "Salamandras y salamandros" is a documentary based on the art and the way they see the artists the world around us. Led by Ramon Margareto, who won the Goya Award in 2011 for Best Short, now debuts on the big screen with this larger production that will certainly not indifferent to the viewers and that will make us to consider this new way of appreciating aesthetics.