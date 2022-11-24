Not Available

Salangai Oli (dubbed from Telugu Sagara Sangamam) is a musical dance film directed by K. Viswanath and produced by Edida Nageswara Rao, starring Kamal Haasan, Jaya Prada, Sarath Babu, S. P. Sailaja and Chakri Toleti.[1] Upon release, the film received positive reviews and became a box office hit.[2] The film has received two National Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards South and the Nandi Award for Best Feature Film (Bronze). The film is listed among CNN-IBN's list of 100 greatest Indian films of all time.[3]