Salas u malom ritu

Not Available

War arrives to a small secluded village in Vojvodina. The Germans take a group of hostages through the village and on their way molest a small boy. As revenge the boy sets the German corn on fire. An intelligent and shrewd Gestapo officer Sicer arrives to investigate. He does not even suspect that he is up against a group of small boys, led by Milan and Vaso, and orders that all men from the village be taken to custody. He announces that one man will be shot each day unless the real culprit steps forward. Children contact the partisans.