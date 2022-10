Not Available

In 2010, the mining company Tayahua, from Carlos Slim, began the eviction of 150 families from the Salaverna community in Zacatecas, with the intention of starting an open-air mining project. More than 100 families are evicted, but 35 decided to stay. It’s been three years and the families that stayed has to take the pressure from the company and the government, who are looking to expel them.