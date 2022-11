Not Available

On July 1, 2019, Salgueiro Maia, the iconic name of one of the captains of the Carnation Revolution, would be 75 years old. He was born in Castelo de Vide and is buried there, in a shallow grave, as was his wish. This documentary addresses some of the most relevant moments in the life of this courageous and tolerant man, whose contribution to the end of a 41-year dictatorship and to the establishment of a democratic regime in Portugal was decisive.