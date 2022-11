Not Available

Conductor Arnold Östmann leads the Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra and the Choir of Theater im Pfalzbau Ludwigshafen in this production of Antonio Salieri's comic opera "Falstaff," filmed live at Germany's Schwetzinger Festspiele in 1995. John Del Carlo portrays the fat, licentious knight; the supporting cast includes Teresa Ringholz, Richard Croft, Darla Brooks, Carlos Feller, Jake Gardner and Delores Ziegler.