A coming of age story about young Salka Valka who lives in the small fishing village of Íseyri. She is doing well for herself as a partner in a small fishing boat, but people believe she is financed by her deceased mother's former fiance, Steinthór, who disappeared on their wedding day many years ago. Salka becomes infatuated with the idealistic Arnaldur who wants to start a workers union, much to the opposition of local entrepreneur Bogesen. The past comes to haunt her in the return of Steinthór but Salka fends off his advances only to lose the restless Arnaldur away. http://www.icelandicfilmcentre.is