Salladin the Victorious

1963

Saladin, ruler of the kingdoms surrounding the Latin state of Jerusalem, is brought to attack the Crusaders in the Holy Land by the sacking of a convoy of Muslim pilgrims, a group which included his sister. In a short campaign against the Crusader state culminating in the Battle of Hattin, Baitulmaqdis is taken and almost the entire of Palestine is liberated once again into Muslim control. Another crusade is called again in Europe, and the combined forces of the French king Philip II, the German Holy Roman Emperor Frederick I Barbarossa, and the English king form the 3rd Crusade, under the leadership of Richard the Lionheart of England. Although Accre is taken by the Crusaders, Saladin succeeds in preventing the recapture of Jerusalem, and in the end negotiaties between himself and Richard (who Saladin admires as the only honorable leader) to leave the Holy Land in Muslim hands.