Sally and Saint Anne

Sally O'Moyne, a good-natured but awkward school-girl lives with her extended and eccentric Irish-American clan. One day at school, unable to find her lunch bucket, Sally says a prayer to St. Anne in hope of heavenly assistance. When Sally finds her lunch, she believes a miracle has happened, convincing her of a special relationship with the saint. Meanwhile, some animosity between the O'Moyne family and a neighbor grows and manifests itself in various comic situations. The plot develops as Sally, firm in her belief in St. Anne, emerges from adolescence an attractive young woman, and discovers the opposite sex. The feud, along with Sally's personal life, works itself to resolution in this light, nostalgic look at growing up Catholic in the 1940s and 1950s.