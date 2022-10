Not Available

Sally: Behind the Smile gives a fly-on-the-wall insight into one of Australia's most beloved athletes as she attempts to overcome some of the biggest hurdles of her burgeoning career in pursuit of that all-encompassing goal, a surfing world title. A Red Bull Media House production realized by Milkmoney, Sally: Behind the Smile is a definitive compilation of all things Sally Fitzgibbons that every aspiring and professional athlete can take something away from.