Sally Simpson played to a song rendered by Bette Midler (one of the cast) behind the proscenium curtain. Filmed in San Francisco in collaborated with a friend, Wilfred Satty, who had gained a reputation for illustrations of rock posters. Satty was one of San Francisco's most colorful personalities, a German artist who lived near Bay street, and would throw extravagant parties in the basement of his studio. He died prematurely, cracking his head when he fell off a ladder in his studio. His memorial was held in the rotunda of the Palace of Fine Arts and attended by over 400 mourners.