Sally Yeh 2012 Intimately Yours Concert

Yeh is a Canadian citizen. Born in Taipei, Taiwan, immigrated to Canada at young age with her family, grew up in Victoria, British Columbia. Yeh's singing career started in the early 1980s and gradually became a memorable diva whose career has expanded for three decades with a total of thirty albums, plus forty-odd compilations and live recordings. Yeh speaks Cantonese, Mandarin, and English. Her jazz-trained vocals allow her to handle a wide range of musical genres. Apart from a good record track of original hits, Sally Yeh has, through the years, covered a number of Western songs, ranging from Madonna to Céline Dion by way of the Titanic theme song.