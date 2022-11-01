Not Available

Salón México

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Clasa Films Mundiales

Mercedes (Marga Lopez) dances for money with the clients of Salon Mexico, a famous cabaret in Mexico City. Her younger sister Beatriz (Derbez) studies in an expensive private school, paid by Mercedes. Obviously, young Beatriz doesn't know about her sister's job. Troubles begin when Mercedes wins a danzon contest with Paco (Acosta), her pimp. Paco refuses to share the prize with Mercedes, so she steals the money when he's sleeping.

Cast

Marga LópezMercedes Gómez
Miguel InclánLupe López
Rodolfo AcostaPaco
Roberto CañedoRoberto
Mimí DerbaSeñora directora
Carlos MúzquizDueño cabaret

View Full Cast >

Images