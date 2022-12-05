Not Available

The rich yuppie Rene (played by superstar Paolo Rivero) lives in his grandmother's house, which he loves and adores. His driver Levi (Kristofer King, the new idol of the Philippine screen) lives in the house, too. Rene focuses on his career entirely and goes to work every day. However, Rene has a dark secret: he loves men. One weekend he goes to his house by the sea with Levi. Overwhelmed by the masculine beauty and grace of Levi, Rene drops all restraints... it is a weekend that changes the lives of both forever. The Filipino master director Miko Jacinto, whose film BINYAG already an international success, has brought us his new film SALO - a familiar theme interpreted with great empathy. With great cinematic skill, his camera tells a wonderful and touching story in magical realism. Another classical Philippine film!