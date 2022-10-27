Not Available

One of Al Pacino's directory experiments, Salomé was filmed over 5 days in 2011, but has yet to be widely released. It is a part of a double feature on the Oscar Wilde short play "Salomé", together with the Venice-shown documentary "Wilde Salomé", that shows the making of this film. The synops shown on IMDb for the 1923 take on the play goes as following: "Salome, the daughter of Herodias, seduces her step-father/uncle Herod, governor of Judea, with a salacious dance. In return, he promises her the head of the prophet John the Baptist."