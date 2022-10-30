Not Available

Salt in the Air

    A portrait of rural melancholia, SALT IN THE AIR exhumes the spirit of salt from a 3,500-year-old salt mine in a foggy and hardscrabble Carpathian Mountain village in Ukraine. With rhythmic pacing and intimacy, SALT IN THE AIR connects actual salt with the landscapes and the lives that salt touches. Innovative asthma clinics where patients inhale salt crystals. The enduring legacy of salt pork. And the salt-miners’ struggle to sustain a solemn covenant with what was once the most valuable material on Earth.

