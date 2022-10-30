Not Available

Salt N' Pepper is a 2011 Indian romantic comedy film directed by Aashiq Abu and produced for Lucsam Creations by Sadanandan Lucsam and Debobroto Mandal . The film stars Lal, Asif Ali, Shweta Menon and Mythili in the lead roles while Baburaj and Vijayaraghavan play supporting roles. Cinematography is by Shyju Kahild, who's debut was Traffic (2011). The screenplay was written by Shyam Pushkaran and Dileesh Nair. The film follows the love stories of two couples. The main characters are: Kalidasan (Lal), an archaeologist; Maya (Shwetha Menon), a dubbing artiste; Meenakshi (Mythili), an IELTS student; Manu (Asif Ali), a happy-go-lucky management graduate; and Babu, Kalidasan's chef. Food plays an important role in the story and the tagline of the film is Oru Dosa Undakkiya Katha ("The story born out of a Dosa").[2]