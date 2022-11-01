Salt of This Sea

Born in Brooklyn to Palestinian refugee parents, Soraya (Suheir Hammad) decides to journey to the country of her ancestry when she discovers that her grandfather's savings have been frozen in a Jaffa bank account since his 1948 exile. She soon finds, however, that her simple plan is a complicated undertaking -- and one that takes her farther from her comfort zone (both geographically and emotionally) than she'd imagined in this romantic drama.
|Saleh Bakri
|Emad
|Riyad Ideis
|Marwan
|Sylvie Wetz
|Corinne (as Sylvie Wetz)
|Yahya Barakat
|Ziad
|Khaled Hourani
|Khaled
|Iman Aoun
|Wealthy Landlord
