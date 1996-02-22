Salt Water Moose

1996

When Bobby and his Mom move from Toronto, away from his dad and his baseball team, to a small town in Nova Scotia, he's picked on by all the local kids, except for Jo. And Jo has also befriended a lonely male moose who lives on an island, and she has a wild plan to capture and relocate a female moose to be company for him. Together, Bobby and Jo, with the help of their single parents, Eva and Lester, attempt to put Jo's plan into operation.