1996

Salt Water Moose

  • Family
  • Adventure

When Bobby and his Mom move from Toronto, away from his dad and his baseball team, to a small town in Nova Scotia, he's picked on by all the local kids, except for Jo. And Jo has also befriended a lonely male moose who lives on an island, and she has a wild plan to capture and relocate a female moose to be company for him. Together, Bobby and Jo, with the help of their single parents, Eva and Lester, attempt to put Jo's plan into operation.

Cast

Timothy DaltonLester Parnell
Lolita DavidovichEva Scofield
Maurice GodinRichard
Katharine IsabelleJosephine 'Jo' Parnell
Dennis SweetingBobby Scofield

