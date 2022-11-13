Not Available

Saltcoats In Flood is a video from January 1991, it reports on the devastating effects of the floods which hit on the 5th of January, with footage from in and around the town. 'Saltcoats in Flood' is the result of Rev. Ray Brinkley's willingness to loan a flat-bottomed boat to the local Fire Brigade on the day the flood occurred. Pastor Brinkley realised that a video of the event might well be useful, and with the help of Dan Ware, he used the college's updated Super VHS equipment (purchased from Harris of Saltcoats) to make the ensuing film. Shots from the same were not only on ITN national news that same evening, but were ultimately part of the on-going international news films seen in Australia and New Zealand. In a somewhat unwelcome manner Saltcoats certainly hit the headlines.