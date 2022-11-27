Saluran Lagu Didi And Friends

Not Available

A series of children's songs Didi & Friends with total 20 set of popular local song in Malaysia and provide opportunities for parents and children to sing karaoke together. All 20 new songs in Bahasa Malaysia is an adaptation of the children's songs and folk popular than other languages, including Tap Amai Amai, Bridge Under Collapsed (Download English - London Bridge), Donkey Cute (Songs Chinese - Xiao Mao Lu), the bear (Song Tamil - Karadi Mama) and Playing In the Circle (Songs Indonesian - Playing In the Band).