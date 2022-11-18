Salute to Reagan - A President's Greatest Moments

Not Available

"Salute to Reagan" is a celebration of those many great moments when Reagan awakened within us a forgotten patriotism, a renewed optimism and, often, a good laugh. Relive all Reagan's most memorable quotes, from his inaugural words, "We are too great a nation to limit ourselves to small dreams." To the commanding "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!" Witness the conviction with which he speaks on the role of government, the necessity of military strength, and the "evil" of communism. See Reagan comfort a nation during the aftermath of the Challenger disaster and tenderly commemorate the veterans of D-Day. Plus, laugh along as Reagan wins over fans and foes alike with his trademark warmth and humor. Finally, enjoy the moving filmed Reagan tribute shown at the 1996 Republican National Convention-seven years after he left office-followed by Nancy Reagan's accompanying heartfelt speech on behalf of her husband.