Not Available

In Hiroshima, Mai (Mitsuki Tanimura), disguised as a Salvage Mice, steals a lost treasure and returns it to its rightful owner. Mai’s long time parter Mariku (Tomohito Sato) betrays her. Because of this Mai is placed on the most wanted list as a thief. Mai becomes broken-hearted by her colleague’s betrayal, but there’s also no mercy for anybody that treats Mai like a fool. Meanwhile, Mai contacts Mio (Julia Nagano), who can knockout the biggest men with her bare hands, and their friendship grows…..