Salvaging a Steamroller

Not Available

In the early days of films, most regional film showings happened at the fairground. The Travelling Cinematograph of Bioscope was a popular attraction, so it is no wonder that a camera was on hand to record this salvage operation. The film shows a Burrell's Showman's Road Locomotive - used for hauling fairground equipment from site to site - being rescued from a ditch. The sophistication of the shot sequencing suggests either a later filming date than 1900, or at the very least some fortuitous in-camera editing. As a record of an incident of life on the road for the early champions of film, it is invaluable.