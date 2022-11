Not Available

After watching his favorite TV program, Medical Emergency, Alberto (8) asks he father, Félix (50) to play with him. Alberto, trying to ask and bug his father to play with him, provokes his drunk and nearly unconcious father to try to hit him. However, when Félix gets up, he falls under his own weight and hits his head. Alberto attempts to save his dad by following the step by step directions of the medical TV show.