Not Available

In the not too distant future, civilization, as we know it, has ceased to exist. The world reels from over population. To control this dilemma, women are sequestered in concentration camps. Meanwhile, a wandering soul navigates the hostile surroundings, with a hood that shields her identity. Sabel (Brittany Marie Baldoza) tries to stay under the radar to avoid the fate of other women. Then she finds Abet being attacked by gay thugs. Will she lend a hand at the risk of revealing her identity?