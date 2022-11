Not Available

In the long nights of the city, Julia remembers her love story with Lucia, a girl who, after traveling the world and living in Paris, ended up staying in her heart. However, when the relationship begins to wither, a tragic accident ends Lucía's life, plunging Julia into a spiral of pain, guilt and self-destruction. Until one of those nights full of memories, Julia rebels against the fate that has separated them, and decides to reunite with her, whatever the cost.