Salz in der Suppe

The young musician Katharina keeps afloat after completing her studies with odd jobs over water. But then her grumpy father Hubert suffers a heart attack - and suddenly Katharina has to take care of the catering company. When she learns that the company is about to go bankrupt, she tries to get the company back on track with wit and creative ideas. Nonetheless, the creditor bank is giving aside adviser Ben Hallbauer. First, Katharina is anything but pleased about this "watchdog".