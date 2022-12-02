Salzburg Festival Concerts (Daniel Barenboim, Lisa Batiashvili, West-Eastern Divan Orchestra)

Not Available

The West-Eastern Divan Orchestra is a utopia that became reality. Made up of Israeli and Palestinian musicians, it proofs that peace among the nations of the Middle East can succeed. Under the direction of Daniel Barenboim, the orchestra has matured into a first-class ensemble that is regularly invited to the Salzburg Festival. This year's programme comprises works from late 19th and early 20th century: The Violin Concerto in D Major by Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, featuring outstanding soloist Lisa Batiashvili, Alexander Scriabins Le Poème de l’extase and Claude Debussy's La Mer.