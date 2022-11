Not Available

This recording features the opening concert of the Salzburg Festival in 2010, in which the Festival celebrated its 90th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of the Great Festival Hall. Daniel Barenboim conducts the Vienna Philharmonic and Chorus State Opera Vienna with Dorothea Roeschmann, Franz Josef Selig, and Rene Pape in works by Beethoven, Boulez, and Bruckner.