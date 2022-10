Not Available

Sam, a seven years old kid, has been living with his mother since divorce of his parents. He has to temporarily move to his father, Gerome, who has never taken care of him. So, Sam is not close with his father. Everyone around Gerome thinks that he's incapable to look after a child. After a chaotic start, Sam, by the force of his convictions, is going to help Gerome to get mature and to teach him how to become a father that he missed so much.