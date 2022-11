Not Available

Sam and Abd and Omid are three intimate friends. Sam falls in love with sister of Abd Nargess. Then it revealed that Omid is in love with her too. Omid who is jealous goes tell Abd about Sam and Nargess. Abd who is angry goes after Sam and tries to hit him with a knife but instead hits himself and gets killed. Sam is arrested and sentenced to death but on the day of his trial the truth is revealed.