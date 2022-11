Not Available

When comedian Sam Kinison was on fire, anyone in his path was wise to watch out. His genius seared foes and fans alike, transforming the serious into the seriously funny, the bizarre into the brilliantly hilarious. In this performance, one of the last before his death, Kinison skewers everything from caffeine to contraception and marriage to money, sparing no comic expense and even poking fun at himself in his pursuit of endless laughs.