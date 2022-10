Not Available

A feature-length documentary on the great drummer Sam Lay, who backed Muddy Waters and Little Walter, played in Howlin' Wolf's band, and was a member of the seminal, integrated Paul Butterfield Blues Band, playing with the members of that band when they backed Bob Dylan when he went electric at Newport. Down the years Sam Lay, now 80, has continued to play, working with the Siegel-Schwall Band and the Chamber Blues group, which combines blues and classical.