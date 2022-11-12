Sama Juga Bohong

Not Available

Dono, Kasino and Indro is a student boarding house parent Nia, the beautiful girl. Dono and his two friends managed to make the robot to be commercialized. They also met with Chintami top singers. This singer together they hold a charity show for the home repair Ayu and orphaned nearly collapsed. When the show is almost underway, Chintami not appeared since detained managers who do not agree with the plan of the show. With witty style, Dono managed to bring Chintami to the venue. Chintami managers chase up on stage and make a show of their own.