Samadhi: We Are One

7 Stories of true love and friendship between animal and human. Tatiana Schneider and her wolf pack in Germany. Sholeh and Mulan the tiger in Indonesia. The orangutans of Borneo and their babysitters of the BOS Foundation. Stefanie Stöcker and and her two horses Björn and Menor in Germany. Fadjen the corrida bull and his savior Christophe in France. The enchantment of Herbert and his groundhog friend Moritz on the highest mountain of Austria. Animals will help man to become human. There are no barriers , only ones that we have invented for ourselves and those ones that we will invent next. If we will ever survive.