Samantharangal

A story of a father and Son and their family , Ismail ( Bharat Balachandra Menon ) is a hardworking , sincere and straight forward station master , he likes to lead a simple life , but his son Najeeb ( Rajesh Rajan ) 18 but yet not matured of his age dreams of making money and want to lead a business life . He once happens to request 10,000Rs for opening a telephone booth . His father asks him to have his studies completed and then he would offer . But Najeeb becomes irritated on his father's advise and leaves home to join Politics with local Political Leader Sai kumar . In Politics Najeeb could meet his aims and becomes popular in the country .