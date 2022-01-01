Not Available

A Telugu girl who was born on the banks of the river Godavari moves to Hyderabad for a job. She is ambitious and copes with the fast-paced society, until one day when she suddenly goes missing. Samaram is a 2019 Telugu movie written and directed by Basheer Alluri. The film is produced by V Srinivas Rao under the banner of Universal Films. The film features Sagar, Pragya Nayan, Suman, Vinod Kumar, Satya Prakash, Ramjagan, Venu in the pivotal roles. Samaram Telugu movie will be releasing on 27 December 2019.