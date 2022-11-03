Not Available

Samaritan Zatôichi

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Daiei Motion Picture Co., Ltd.

Zatoichi is forced to kill a young man who owes a debt to a yakuza boss. Moments later, his sister Osode arrives with the money she earned (prostituting herself) to pay his debts. The bosses true motives are revealed and he attempts to steal Osode even though the debt is paid. Zatoichi realizes his grievous error and protects the girl from the gang. Osode and Zatoichi are caught in a dilemma as she must rely on her brother's killer for protection and Zatoichi wrestles with the injustice he has caused.

Cast

Yoshiko MitaOsode
Makoto SatôYasaburo Kashiwazaki
Kô NishimuraSosuke Saruya
Takuya FujiokaShinkichi
Chôchô MiyakoOhaya
Akira ShimizuKumakichi

