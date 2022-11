Not Available

Drama - Outspokenly devoted to her principles, Madhavi finds her relationship with her husband, Ajay, an ambitious engineer, crumbling. What continues to bind them is their son Bunty, who eventually must undergo the pain of separating parents. At first, Bunty stays with his mother and her new husband, Dr. Vinod, but his increasingly difficult situation with the doctor prompts the boy to move in with his father. - Shatrughan Sinha, Shabana Azmi, Vinod Mehra