Manav Chatterjee's childhood is spent in a wealthy home where his father, Umakant, is an alcoholic, and his mother a simple housewife, who tries in vain to get his dad to give up on alcohol. This results in differences between his parents, leading to their separation, and him leaving the house to be with his mother. Manav grows up as a cynic, and this cynicism increases when he goes to live with a foster and a very wealthy family. He marries Hiralal's daughter, Sandhya, and both love each other deeply. But things do not seem to go Manav's way at all, as he is separated from Sandhya, and after several months finds out that Hirala is about to get Sandhya married - again. Now Manav has changed his name, and is being helped by an unknowing Umakant to try and salvage, what possibly remains, of the rest of this bitter and lonely life.