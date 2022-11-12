Not Available

Same But Different: A True New Zealand Love Story follows Rachel, a single working Grey Lynn mum, who breaks a three-year spell of singledom to pursue her escalating feelings for Nikki, whom she meets at a Māori film festival. Things don’t go according to plan, with Rachel’s awkward first romantic attempts fumbling into a sequence of embarrassing events, and her ex-lover, Rob, turning up. With all hope gone, it’s Rachel’s humanitarian efforts that eventually grab Nikki’s attention, and the two finally connect.