Same Love, Same Rain

Jorge is a writer for a left-leaning Buenos Aires magazine that's at odds with the country's military dictatorship. He meets lovely and intelligent actress Laura and begins an on-and-off romance that will continue for the next two decades. Fearful of commitment, Jorge initially moves on from her and his fortunes suffer, but the situation changes when he and Laura renew their acquaintance. Meanwhile, the country undergoes a political transformation.
|Soledad Villamil
|Laura
|Eduardo Blanco
|Roberto
|Ulises Dumont
|Márques
|Alfonso De Grazia
|Mastronardi
|Alicia Zanca
|Sonia
|Graciela Tenenbaum
|Marita
