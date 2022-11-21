Not Available

The movie "Same Same But Different" follows the transformative journey of Barbara Zangerl: For many years, Barbara was known as one of the best female boulderers in the world, being one of the first females to climb the grade of 8b. At the age of 19, and at the top of her game, a serious back injury meant that Barbara's success in bouldering would come to a abrupt close. Too eager and determined to leave her beloved sport behind, Barbara began to master rope climbing. With a whole new outlook on climbing, Barbara is repeating some of the hardest alpine routes around, including "Hotel Supramonte 8b" (Sardinia multipitch classic), "Super Cirill 8a" (Alpine crackclimbing Tessin) and "End of Silence" (Thomas Huber's 1994 classic at Feuerhörndl-Northface) "Same Same But Different" goes beyond the action, exploring Barbara's outlook, her past and her passion for climbing.