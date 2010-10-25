2010

Same Same But Different

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 25th, 2010

Studio

NDR

Based on the true story of Benjamin Prufer and Sreykeo Solvan. The unexpected and uncertain love story of Sreykeo, a 21 year old bar girl in Phnom Penh and Ben, a young German student traveling to Cambodia on a post graduation summer trip. When Ben returns home to Germany he discovers that Sreyko is sick and he takes on the responsibility to save her. On the way he discovers a world where not everyone is dealt the same cards and where motivations are not always pure.

Cast

Apinya SakuljaroensukSreykeo
Stefan KonarskeEd
Jens HarzerHenry
Anne MüllerClaudia
Michael OstrowskiAlex
Marie JungRegula

