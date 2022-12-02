Same/Different/Both/Neither Fernanda Pessoa, Adriana Barbosa

Not Available

In a period of isolation, far away from each other, two friends reconnect through video-letters, inspired by the poetic gaze of women filmmakers: Marie Menken, Joyce Wieland, Gunvor Nelson and Yvonne Rainer. Fernanda is a Brazilian living in São Paulo, Adriana is a Mexican-Brazilian living in Los Angeles. They share their inspiration while capturing the reality of these times: the pot-banging protests against Bolsonaro, a home moving, the passing of days that feel all the same, gentrification that won’t stop even during a pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protests and the yearning of meeting each other again soon.