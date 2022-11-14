Samhain: Live 1984 at the Stardust Ballroom

Not Available

1. Samhain 2. All Murder, All Guts, All Fun 3. Macabre 4. Die, Die, My Darling 5. The Shift 6. The Howl 7. Black Dream 8. I Am Misery 9. Halloween II 10. The Hungry End 11. Unholy Passion 12. Horror Biz 13. He-Who-Cannot-Be-Named 14. Archangel 15. Moribund This was recorded by the Flipside crew in 1984 at the long-gone Stardust Ballroom in Hollywood, CA. At this time the band had only the Initium album out and were in the process of making the Unholy Passion EP (a couple of the songs that would end up on that record were played at this show). The lineup was Glenn Danzig, Steve Zing, Eerie Von and Damien (I believe). The show was 47 minutes in length and featured most of the Initium album, a couple Misfits songs, and the aforementioned tracks from Unholy Passion.