Not Available

“Sami Callihan: They Came for Stiff” is a short film from filmmaker Kenny Johnson, who also was the creator of “Pro Wrestler the Documentary.” The film focuses on Callihan’s EVOLVE 9 match with Fit Finlay, which took place in 2011. Johnson followed Callihan around for 24 hours and was along for the journey from Callihan’s home to New York City where EVOLVE 9 was held.